UUP pays tribute to ‘staunch’ supporter Maureen West, wife of former party leader Harry West

The UUP has announced with “deep sadness” the passing of Maureen West, who was married to former party leader Harry West.

By Philip Bradfield
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:04 pm
In a statement the party said that Mrs West was “a staunch supporter and member” of Fermanagh Unionist Association and the Ulster Unionist Party, wife of Harry West, who led the party from 1974-9, and mother of Councillor Diana Armstrong.

“As wife of the late Harry West, a former Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, MP for the constituency and Minister of Agriculture, Maureen was a steadfast and loving confidant to her husband,” the party said.

“She was a loving mother, grandmother, and she was held in the highest esteem by everyone in the local community. She was a long-time member of the Ulster Unionist Party, who was greatly involved in many grassroots unionist movements particularly our Ulster Women’s Unionist Council and Fermanagh Women’s Committee where she served as President. Her service to our party is well known.

“Mrs West will be greatly missed by many and her legacy of service and devotion to her family will live on.”

Mrs West died peacefully on Sunday at MIllcroft Care Home in Enniskillen. She is survived by her children William, Rosalind, John, Diana, Ronald and Rupert. She was predeceased by her daughter and Mary Lou.

A family notice said that friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Tuesday 23 August from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. The funeral will leave her home on Wednesday 24th at 1.15pm for funeral Service in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

