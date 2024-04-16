UUP peer calls for increased UK defence spending

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his response to the Ulster Unionist peer, Defence Minister the Earl of Minto admitted that UK defence spending in 2023 had fallen to just 2.28 percent of GDP compared to 2.47 percent in 2010.

Lord Rogan commented: “We are living through particularly dangerous times with major conflicts going on in the Middle East and Ukraine, plus repeated military threats to Taiwan from China.

“This is not a time for the United Kingdom to drop its guard but, as these figures demonstrate, that is precisely what has been allowed to happen.

“It is the first responsibility of any Government to protect the sovereignty of its territory and the security of its citizens.

“However, the fall in defence spending over the lifetime of the current Government shows that a succession of Prime Ministers from David Cameron to Rishi Sunak have been asleep at the wheel.

“We have heard calls from former and even serving Conservative Ministers for defence spending to go above 2.5 percent of GDP. I believe we should be aiming for 3 percent as a minimum.

