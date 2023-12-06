Varadkar says SF are unsuitable for government - as he accuses the party of ignoring IRA 'war crimes'

Irish premier Leo Varadkar says Sinn Fein are not suitable for key government roles in the Republic because of their failure to acknowledge ‘war crimes’ and admit the murders of Irish public servants were criminal acts.

Mr Varadkar also said Sinn Fein will not acknowledge that attacks such as the IRA bombings of Enniskillen and Warrington were war crimes.

He said the party “will use every word imaginable” to avoid admitting that the murders of Irish police and soldiers like Garda Jerry McCabe, Patrick Kelly and Brian Stack were crimes.

“That is why we cannot have a Sinn Fein taoiseach, a Sinn Fein justice minister and a Sinn Fein defence minister, in the next government or any government,” said Mr Varadkar.

Sinn Fein had brought a motion of confidence in the current Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee over her handling of the Dublin riots – which was rejected by the Irish parliament.

Speaking on the Sinn Fein motion, Mr Varadkar said: “Sinn Fein has talked a lot about horrific events unfolding in the Middle East, and rightly so, but it will not acknowledge war crimes that may have happened in this country, crimes committed in our name by terrorists the Irish people always rejected, crimes like the Enniskillen and Warrington bombings, in which children were killed.

“Their justification is reminiscent: it was not deliberate; they were not being targeted; they were just collateral damage.

“Nor will it acknowledge crimes like the murders of Garda Jerry McCabe, Patrick Kelly and Brian Stack. Of course, Sinn Fein politicians, when asked, and they are not asked often, will use every word imaginable to avoid admitting that these were crimes and that the perpetrators were criminals who should be dishonoured, brought to justice and punished.”

Mary Lou McDonald told the Dail on Tuesday: “The minister, Deputy McEntee, has proven incapable of providing the leadership, direction and the purpose needed to make our streets and communities safe. The minister's position is untenable and she must go.”

The day after the violence which sparked the debate Ms McDonald called on both the justice minister and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to resign.