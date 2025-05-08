Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An early freedom Beacon was lit in Dromore, Co Down today for the 80th anniversary of VE Day, with many of those present telling personal stories of sacrifices made by loved ones in war.

The symbolic flames are to be lit right across Northern Ireland – and the rest of the UK – at around 9pm tonight, symbolising light dispelling darkness and the victory of the Allies over the Nazi regime 80 years ago to the day.

Communities throughout the UK, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are to take part in the commemoration to recreate the jubilant scenes of 8 May 1945, when people up and down the country lit hundreds of bonfires and beacons to celebrate news of the German surrender.

A gold-plated lamp light made for the day is to be carried into St Paul’s Cathedral and blessed by the Dean, before being taken to Tower Bridge where it will illuminate the landmark.

Veterans from the Royal British Legion and elected representatives including Deputy Mayor Kyle Savage at the lighting of the Freedom Beacon in Dromore Co Down.

Armed forces veterans, their descendants, elected representatives and members of the public looked on as Deputy Mayor of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon, Kyle Savage lit an early beacon on Dromore town square at 2pm today, to a round of applause.

President of Dromore Royal British Legion (RBL) Colin Cunningham then read from the poem ‘For the Fallen’ by Laurence Binyon, in honour of those who died in military service.

Concluding with, "At the going down of the sun And in the morning, We will remember them," onlookers dutifully responded: "We will remember them". A solemn period of silence followed.

Councillor Savage then read an extract of the VE Day speech made 80 years ago by King George VI.

President of Dromore Royal British Legion Colin Cunningham and legion member Julie Moreland, with the Freedom Beacon

He said: "Today, we give thanks to Almighty God for great deliverance. There is great comfort in the thought that the years of darkness and danger in which the children of our country have grown up are over and please God, forever."

Speaking to the News Letter after, Deputy Lieutenant for Co Down, Sara McCorkell, gave her view of the importance of the occasion.

"We should never forget the sacrifice given by the people of the country all those years ago, as they stood up against tyranny and they stood up for democracy," she said.

Her own father, aged 20, lost his right hand and the sight in one eye in the Navy in WWII and a number of her great uncles died in WWI. "So it always means a huge amount to me", she said of VE Day.

Mr Cunningham said the ceremony was "very important" to Dromore.

"We think of all the young men who left this town 80 years ago to fight for king and country - some made it home, but looking at our war memorial, many didn't,” he said. “We also think of those who came back injured.”

He was wearing medals “with pride” from his uncle David Johnson from Hillsborough, who was seriously injured in WWII.

Dromore woman Julie Moreland was wearing her father John Moreland's UDR service medal. "I am proud to wear it on every occasion that I can," she said. Her father was murdered 37 years ago this Christmas by the IRA.