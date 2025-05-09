Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A 101-year-old World War II veteran was a guest of honour who helped cut the ribbon on the Ulster Military Memorial Arch on the Shankill Road on VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Victor Clarke from east Belfast cut the ribbon jointly with UUP MLA and Royal Irish Veteran Andy Allen on the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

"The arch was beautiful and a huge credit to them," he said of the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the Omagh native says his own experience of VE Day was "absolutely zero".

UUP MLA and Afghanistan veteran Andy Allen and WWII RAF veteran 101-year-old Victor Clarke cut the ribbon for the military memorial arch on the Shankill Road in Belfast on VE Day 2025. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"I was out in southern Rhodesia training as an RAF fighter pilot and it was just like any other training day.

"It wasn't really until later than evening or even the next morning before we got that news.

"It didn't make any difference to us because we were still training and due to go to the far east."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was due to take fighters to be used against the Japanese, however all training stopped several months later and he was brought home.

"I would say at that point my feelings were probably relief that it was all over."

At age 19 his main role during the war was in Manchester, where his job was to load bombs onto bombers for raids against Germany.

"The biggest one I ever handled was putting a 4000 pounder into a Mosquito. It filled the entire bomb bay - they normally carried eight 250 pound bombs or four 500 pounders."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He believes this bomb was dropped in a major raid on Dresden near the end of the war.

He visited the city 20 years later and found it "totally rebuilt and absolutely beautiful".

Due to shift patterns he never knew the air crew who dropped his bombs.

"You just knew the next morning that maybe half a dozen Halifax or Lancaster bombers had gone out but only five came back. It didn't affect us at all. You didn't think of those things at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People frequently ask me, 'Was I not scared?' but at that age it was just excitement."

Nowadays he is all too conscious of the human cost of war, however.

"War is totally useless. It achieved nothing at the end except bitterness and a lot of hurt.

"But if you are attacked, obviously you defend yourself. Britain was never preparing for war until war arrived."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closest he came to danger was when he was in London three or four times.

He often had to flee to bomb shelters, where they heard doodlebugs striking the capital.

Victor will be 102 in February and puts his longevity down to "keeping the old brain box going - don't let it stagnate".

After the war he married and had three children.

He achieved the rank of major with the TA and retired as a bank manager aged 62.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then served 20 years with St John's Ambulance. He still plays golf twice a week - but only manages nine holes per day now.