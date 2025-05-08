VE Day 80: The garrison town of Lisburn remembers the sacrifice of its people at home and on the battlefield during World War Two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Lisburn marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a series of special events throughout the historic garrison town, as veterans, politicians and the public gathered to mark the sacrifices of WW2.

​Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said that it is important to remember the sacrifices made by the town on the battlefield - and for those at home who kept the country functioning throughout the battle for freedom in Europe.

She was among representatives from the DUP, Ulster Unionist Party and the Alliance Party who laid wreaths alongside veterans and local organisation at the city’s cenotaph at Castle Gardens.

The morning began with the reading of a proclamation to gathered councillors and representatives from the British Army at Lagan Valley Island, before a special VE Day flag was raised by the Mayor and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant in remembrance.

The deputy First Minister was among local dignitaries to lay poppy wreaths at Lisburn's war memorial to mark 80 years since VE Day.

A lone piper played as the ceremony began at the council’s headquarters, as the first citizen of Lisburn and Castlereagh told those gathered that there is a shared responsibility to uphold peace for generations to come.

Mayor Kurtis Dickson of the Alliance Party said the world had “breathed a collective sigh of relief” on the 8th May 1945.

“The guns across Europe had fallen silent. After nearly six years of devastating conflict, victory was declared and the shadow of war began to lift.

“Today, as we raise the VE Day flag, we remember that moment of immense significance and honour those who fought to make it possible.

A special commemorative VE Day flag was raised at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's headquarters at Lagan Valley Island on Thursday. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

“The flag is more than just a symbol – it reminds us of the courage of the Allied Forces, the endurance of those on the home front and the ultimate price paid by millions to bring peace to Europe”, he said.

Speaking to the News Letter at that event, the deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly reflected on the town’s contribution to the war effort 80 years ago, describing it as an “incredibly important” day.

“It's about remembering and commemorating the many, many tens of thousands who went and fought.

“Many of those did not come home, but many did and brought with them the experiences, the horrors that they had seen.

Representatives of the British Army were among those who laid wreaths and paid their respects at the city's cenotaph. Photo: Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia.

“We remember as well the many thousands of people, tens of thousands of people here that stepped up to keep the home fires burning, or to work in the factories, to contribute to the war effort.

“But it's also about celebration, because of course VE Day 80 years ago was a day celebration right across the world. Right across Northern Ireland, and the UK as well”, the Lagan Valley MLA said. The Stormont leader also spoke of the importance of VE Day for the younger generation.

“It's really important that young people know the sacrifice and the contribution of Northern Ireland to that war effort.

“My own grandfather fought in the Second World War. My grandmother, who is still alive, her father, fought in the Great War, and her husband fought in the Second World War.

Lisburn & Castlereagh Mayor Kurtis Dickson of the Alliance Party laying a wreath at the war memorial in Castle Gardens. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

“So of course, it's very personal for me to be here. To remember that on VE day, you know, at that point, just over 700,000 men from right across the UK and Ireland had given their lives in the war.

“And of course, Northern Ireland being hit in the Belfast Blitz where civilian lives were lost. So it's a day of remembrance and commemoration and a day of celebration.

“I think it's more important than ever that we remember that where we are facing those global conflicts still, the importance of peace, but also the price of peace”. Asked about comments by the former US President Joe Biden in which he described what was happening in Ukraine as modern-day appeasement, the deputy First Minister said peace would come from discussions and negotiations. “I wish them all the very best. I think everybody wants to see that peace – day in and day out their lives being lost in Ukraine. And of course, it is a stark reminder of the importance of investing in defence and security”, she said.

In the afternoon, a tea dance was held at Lisburn’s market square, which had a 1940s theme.

In the evening, a parade left Market Square at 8.15pm and made its way to Castle Gardens via Castle Street.