Veteran campaigner Jeff Dudgeon says that Belfast City Council’s attempts to introduce permits for people protesting or leafleting in the city centre are “amazingly restrictive” and will never get off the ground because they are in breach of human rights laws.

Jeff Dudgeon - who took the UK government to court to legalise homosexuality in Northern Ireland - has slammed attempts by Belfast City Council to introduce permits which he says would affect fundamental rights to free expression.

Council proposals would require anyone who wishes to use an ‘amplification device’ in the city centre to get a permission from the council.

This would include “any situation where on-street amplification is used, such as busking, preaching and outdoor performances”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised that it could become a much wider danger to freedom of expression in the city by proposing permits for anyone wishing to place a stand, stall or vehicle carrying “any form of promotional literature or other information” on the street – regardless of its purpose.

Jeff Dudgeon – who took the United Kingdom to court to lift the ban on homosexuality in 1981 – says the proposals are in conflict with basic civil rights and he is amazed that councillors are even considering the scheme.

The former Ulster Unionist councillor told the News Letter: “The proposed requirement for people to obtain a council licence to have a stall to hand out ‘promotional literature or information (whether connected to a business, charity, political or any other non-commercial purpose) in a public place’ is amazingly restrictive. It goes to the very heart of the freedom of speech issue.

“I find it amazing that any councillor could vote for such a ban one essentially on political leafleting. Apart from being unenforceable – as it is council is noticeably unable to stop littering or graffiti – it runs counter to all liberal concepts notably those in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I predict if this goes ahead it will rapidly be found in breach of the Strasbourg Convention on both freedom of expression and freedom of religion grounds”, Mr Dudgeon said.