Veteran civil rights campaigner Jeff Dudgeon says Belfast permit scheme breaches freedom of expression and religion laws

Veteran campaigner Jeff Dudgeon says that Belfast City Council’s attempts to introduce permits for people protesting or leafleting in the city centre are “amazingly restrictive” and will never get off the ground because they are in breach of human rights laws.
By David Thompson
Published 7th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

Council proposals would require anyone who wishes to use an ‘amplification device’ in the city centre to get a permission from the council.

This would include “any situation where on-street amplification is used, such as busking, preaching and outdoor performances”.

Concerns have been raised that it could become a much wider danger to freedom of expression in the city by proposing permits for anyone wishing to place a stand, stall or vehicle carrying “any form of promotional literature or other information” on the street – regardless of its purpose.

Jeff Dudgeon – who took the United Kingdom to court to lift the ban on homosexuality in 1981 – says the proposals are in conflict with basic civil rights and he is amazed that councillors are even considering the scheme.

The former Ulster Unionist councillor told the News Letter: “The proposed requirement for people to obtain a council licence to have a stall to hand out ‘promotional literature or information (whether connected to a business, charity, political or any other non-commercial purpose) in a public place’ is amazingly restrictive. It goes to the very heart of the freedom of speech issue.

“I find it amazing that any councillor could vote for such a ban one essentially on political leafleting. Apart from being unenforceable – as it is council is noticeably unable to stop littering or graffiti – it runs counter to all liberal concepts notably those in the European Convention on Human Rights.

“I predict if this goes ahead it will rapidly be found in breach of the Strasbourg Convention on both freedom of expression and freedom of religion grounds”, Mr Dudgeon said.

The council website says “A small fee would apply for each permit and anyone operating without a permit would face a fine of no more than £500. The fee structure for the scheme is yet to be determined. The council is also proposing that permits would be valid for one year, in most cases, and would entitle the holder to carry out their agreed activity for a maximum of one hour in the primary retail core, or two hours in the wider city centre”.

