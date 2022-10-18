Jim Shannon made the comments to the News Letter just as it looks ever-more likely that a new Assembly election will be called by the end of the month.

Meanwhile TUV leader Jim Allister firmly denied that anybody from the DUP has approached him to discuss unionist unity, after DUP MP Sammy Wilson said overtures had been made to both the UUP and TUV.

And as for the Ulster Unionists, they were unambiguous when asked about the issue tonight, saying: “The Ulster Unionist Party will not be merging with the DUP and will stand at every election on its own values and standards.”

Talk of unionist unity has been on the agenda ever since the May 6 Assembly elections, which saw the DUP fall to second place in Stormont, behind Sinn Fein.

The DUP has said that unless it is satisfied that its problems with the Protocol have been fully addressed, then it will not enter government at Stormont.

Unionists have pinned hopes on a bill which will give UK ministers powers to undercut the Protocol.

It is currently going through parliament, but it is unlikely it will clear both houses by October 28 – the six-month cut-off point by which a government needs to be formed, or fresh elections called.

Jim Shannon in the Commons

Whilst the UK government has been steadfast in saying that it will indeed call an election by month’s end, Mr Shannon told the News Letter on Tuesday night: “I'm not entirely convinced that's the scenario we're going towards.”

Even if it does happen, he said, “I don't think it'd change very much” – unionists’ problems with the Protocol would still be left intact, and be an obstacle to any new government.

When it comes to the renewed talk about unionist unity, Mr Shannon (who since 1985 has served variously as a DUP councillor, MLA, and MP) said: “We always espoused the idea of unionist unity.

"My mother’s 91 years old and has always said to me through all my life, that I can think of, that unionist unity is where we need to be. I think the people on the street tell me unionist unity is what they want to see.

TUV leader Jim Allister pictured speaking at the Protocol protest on the Newtownards Road in East Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“I understand we've differences of opinion - I've differences of opinion with my own party sometimes. But that's the nature of life. It doesn't mean we divide every time. We have different strands of unionism.”

Asked if a merger between DUP, UUP, and perhaps other parties, is inevitable, he said: “My wish would be that it would be, yes, absolutely.

"Will that happen short-term or long-term? I think that's the million dollar question. I think it's hard to see it happening in the short term.

"But if people focus upon what's best for unionism, well, they know what's best for unionism definitely is a one unionist party.

"The quicker we have that, the quicker unionism will gather behind it.”

But how would such a party hold together if it was split on something truly polarising like abortion (which the DUP generally opposes, but which the UUP has a softer attitude towards).

"It's no secret I'm very anti-abortion,” he said. “And I believe that's the majority of the people in the party.

"I'm not sure if all those who vote for us actually think the same. I can't say that but I suspect maybe they don't…

"You consolidate behind unionism, upon the constitutional issue. I think maybe that's where the different brands of unionism, the different shades, could come together under one umbrella. And that'll be my hope.”

Last week, Sammy Wilson had told the News Letter that party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson “has been reaching out to the Ulster Unionists and indeed to the TUV (not very successfully so far, I have to say)” on the question of unionist unity.

TUV leader Jim Allister says this is not so.

"It's not correct. There's been no reaching out whatsoever,” he said

"Let's be very clear, the last election proves that TUV is the most unioinst vote-sharing party there is. There are 10 MLAs of a unionist tradition sitting in Stormont who are here because TUV transfers put them over the line…

"The very existence of multiple choice for a unionist means you get more unionists out, and when you are out no-one has been more vehement than TUV has been in saying 'use your transfers'.”

He reiterated his long-standing position that he would refuse toenter government alongside Sinn Fein.

“That's why there are different parties - there isn't unanimity on policy,” he said.

"It's all very well to say 'let's have a single unionist party'. Great. The theory is wonderful.

"But it has to be a party unity based on policy. That doesn't mean you shouldn't and must have co-operation. Because the election of any unionisty is wholly preferable to the election of any non-unionist.

"We're not opposed to unionist unity. We're a living manifestation ogf vote-sharing in the unionist community.”

He added that he was “very happy to co-operate with people,” especially on the Protocol.

The DUP was asked about the claim that, in fact, no DUP-TUV discussions had taken place.

DUP director of elections Gordon Lyons said: “Unionists from all backgrounds are talking to us about maximizing the pro-union vote.

"Delivering a more cohesive unionism cannot be achieved by attacking fellow unionists. It requires co-operation and effort from all who want to strengthen our place within the Union.

"Everywhere we go, we get one consistent message from unionists, they want us to work together. They see that fractured unionism cost seats, and just five months ago gifted victories to our opponents.

"We have more in common with our unionist brothers and sisters than that which divides us.

"The DUP believes in unionists working together and we stand ready to work in common purpose with fellow unionists from other parties, and none, as together we promote the benefits of the Union.”