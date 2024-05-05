Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after he checked his suitability for it with republicans and loyalists before applying.

Former senior RUC and PSNI officer Peter Sheridan has revealed that he consulted senior republicans and loyalists before applying to lead criminal investigations with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), a role he was appointed to in September.

By contrast, a wide range of victims and veterans groups say he did not consult with them before applying for the job.

Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Before taking the post, he spent 15 years as CEO of reconciliation organisation Cooperation Ireland – where he organised the historic handshake between the Queen and Martin McGuinness.

In October Mr Sheridan revealed he checked his suitability for the ICRIR role with senior republicans and loyalists before applying for it.

He told the Irish News: “But then I did speak to people who I would trust their judgement in all sorts of groups and organisations to take a sense, if I applied for this how do they think it would go down, not least because of my background in policing.

“And whilst people flagged up all of the challenges around it, nobody said to me ‘you are the wrong person to do this’.”

Mr Sheridan also confirmed that before applying, he spoke to both republicans and loyalists.

“Absolutely, yes, and senior thinking republicans…. people who have their finger on the pulse, who would know,” he told the Irish News.

The News Letter asked Mr Sheridan whether he consulted with any victims groups before applying for the job?

This paper also asked whether his 15 years in peace-building would mean community relations could take precedence for him over prosecutions?

The ICRIR did not offer a direct answer to either question.

A spokeswoman responded: "Mr Sheridan did not in any way consult groups or organisations on the appointment. As any serious candidate considering a major role would do, Mr Sheridan spoke to a number of people he knew across the community to help make his decision on whether to apply."

The criteria for his role, she said, included experience overseeing investigations, understanding victims, and alternative forms of redress. These were assessed by a panel including one of HM Inspectors of Constabulary and a serving senior police officer.

The Commissioner will lead a team of experienced, serving police officers and will be overseen by an Investigations Advisory Group, she added.

Kenny Donaldson, director of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) said there was “no doubt” that Mr Sheridan was “driven for his whole career to bring to an end to terrorism and criminality”.

“However, since he confirmed he spoke to republicans and loyalists ahead of applying for the job, many victims/survivors have asked; 'Is Mr Sheridan the first choice of terrorists for this role?' It is now up to him to build confidence with victims/survivors.”

The following groups said Mr Sherdian did not consult them before accepting the job;- WAVE, NI Victims Commissioner, NI Veterans Commissioner, SEFF, NI Retired Police Officers Association, RUC George Cross Association, Decorum NI veterans group, the UDR Association.