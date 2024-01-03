Amid ongoing controversy on proposals that payments to people bereaved in the Troubles should include the families of terrorists – the Commission for Victims and Survivors says it is bound by the legal definition of a victim.

Ian Jeffers - Commissioner for Victims and Survivors - says it is now up to our politicians to consider his advice and "engage in a conversation to find a way forward as was done with the Victims’ Payment Scheme for the severely injured". Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

In response to a question from the News Letter about the legal basis for victims commissioner Ian Jeffers’s proposals – the body said that it had a legal obligation to act in accordance with the law in any proposals it makes.

A Commission for Victims and Survivors (CVS) spokesperson said in “any research or advice the Commission produces, we are legally bound by the definition in the 2006 Victims and Survivors Order which founded our office”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Westminster legislation was aimed at giving victims and survivors “a strong voice” – but nearly 18 years later politicians have been unable to agree on the issue of payments to those bereaved during the violence. That is largely because of controversy over the legal definition of who was a victim of the Troubles. The relevant definition is “someone who has been bereaved as a result of or in consequence of a conflict-related incident”.

The Commission spokesperson added that: “Any workarounds or differentiation in practice can only be taken forward by politicians / legislators”.

The Stormont parties don’t agree on the definition of victim – with unionists of the view that perpetrators are not victims – and republicans opposing what they call a ‘hierarchy of victims’.

The Victims Commissioner Ian Jeffers also said that he saw “value of a recognition payment to those suggested in this paper in promoting reconciliation." The News Letter asked, given that many victims groups are greatly opposed to this payment - how it would help to reconcile victims. There was no response at the time of going to print.

