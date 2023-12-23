Kenny Donaldson says the government isn’t bound by any ruling from Europe on its legacy plans – and says Ireland has offered nothing to victims other than bashing the UK’s proposals.

Kenny Donaldson from the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) says the Republic of Ireland has offered nothing to victims and survivors of Troubles terrorism.

He also says that both governments need to do better for victims and survivors of the Troubles.

The SEFF director was reacting to a News Letter story on whether the UK government would abide by any European court rulings on its legacy act.

Strasbourg has the power to halt implementation of the law until it has reached a verdict on legal action taken against London by the Irish government.

Mr Donaldson said: “It would be preferable that a way could be found where the UK and Irish Governments would deal with legacy in good faith, ensuring maximum accountability for victims and survivors. To date the UK Government have served up deeply flawed proposals and the Irish government has served up nothing other than to bash the UK Government’s position.

“It is long since time that people get real, and the days of appeasing terrorism must be consigned to the past, this has not served victims/survivors well.

“We will learn in the coming months how much either state genuinely wants a resolution to this issue. Should the ECHR find against the UK Government, it is not bound to accept that outcome. Likewise we will learn how serious the Irish Government are around ensuring a full resolution of these issues including being prepared to stand in the dock itself and testify in respect of its own record.

“We have consistently argued for a fair and balanced outcome which delivers for all victims/survivors who became such through the criminal actions of others, that must be the priority”.

Earlier this week the government said it would “robustly defend” its legislation – which allows for conditional amnesties in return for the truth about Troubles murders. However, when questioned by the News Letter over whether it would respect any interim ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which halted its plans, the Northern Ireland Office declined to comment.