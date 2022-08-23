Victims planning more protests against Troubles amnesty bill
Troubles victims and bereaved families are planning a further public protest against the government’s controversial proposal to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s past.
Ahead of a rally in Belfast next month, as the bill returns to Westminster, the granddaughter of a victim has accused the government of “unilaterally” trying to push the bill through in the face of widespread opposition.
The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.
It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body, and also ends inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.
Natasha Butler, the granddaughter of Paddy Butler, who was killed by soldiers in Springhill in west Belfast in 1972, said the rule of law must be upheld.
A new inquest into the death of Mr Butler and four others killed in the Springhill shootings is due to begin next year.
Last week, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara said the controversial legislation was still open to negotiations.