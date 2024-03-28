Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A faulty support column in the complex saw all 91 apartments evacuated in 2019.

Earlier this month the High Court rejected an application by residents for compensation from the builders and architects, because the application came several years after the current six year time limit.

Although there appears to be no definitive date, residents understand the deadline for them to apply to appeal the court judgement is imminent.

A general view of the Victoria Square apartments in Belfast, the central red brick building. Owners had to evacuate in 2019 due to a flawed support column. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

One resident said the deadline to apply the court judgement on compensation is 28 Thursday, while others believe it is 3 April.

The Office of the Lord Chief Justice was unable to confirm a date.

Some residents have previously told the News Letter that their costs before the final hearing were £500,000. They believe they will immediately be liable for their legal costs and those of the builders and architects unless they appeal the court decision.

However, some are nervous about embarking on more expensive litigation without the assurance that the legal time limit for claims has been extended, thus allowing them a chance to win their claim and potentially have their costs covered.

Patrick McKeague attended the residents meeting on Wednesday night.

"We talked about how pleased we were that our rates since 2019 are going to be refunded," he said. "However no decision was taken on whether we will lodge an appeal or not.

"We are awaiting action by our MLAs and urging them to extend the time limit for compensation claims in law as a matter of urgency," he told the News Letter.

"We just feel we need to keep lobbying our MLAs and executive to keep the pressure on them to bring the time limit for claims into line with England."

Residents spent 25 minutes last night discussing the appeal option.

He said Ulster Garden Villages, a major charity owner in the properties, said it would consult with its board about the matter and let the other residents know their decision today, Thursday.

"The rest of us understood that it is really make-up-our-mind-time because the deadline is today [Thursday].

"Residents did not make a decision on the appeal because their focus is very much on securing action by MLAs."