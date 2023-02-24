Vladimir Putin psychological profile: After one year at war with Ukraine, Russian leader's dark motives have only intensified - and he will never voluntarily step down
A Northern Ireland specialist in political psychology says the pressures of failing to beat Ukraine for a full year has only caused Vladimir Putin's dark motives to intensify - and that he will never willingly step down from office.
Portadown psychologist and international media commentator Dr Arthur Cassidy has already given commentary on the Russian leader to media outlets in GB, Canada and Dublin.
Dr Cassidy is a Psychological Practitioner who has a background in political psychology and has done extensive work on psychology and political identities.
He was speaking to the News Letter on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Political psychologists would all be in agreement that the dark triad is still prevailing in Putin’s motivation,” he told the News Letter. “In other words, this man is emotionally devoid of any form of empathy."
In psychological terms, the dark triad is made up of three factors found in toxic personalities.
The first factor is Machiavellianism, the desire and ability to manipulate and control others, especially those who are weak: "He is always looking for weaknesses in other world leaders such as Zelensky, Biden or Macro to exploit."
The second is dark narcissism: "This is a grandiosity which says 'I am the most powerful guy about. You must admire me and my soviet ideology I will kill you'.”
The third aspect is psychopathy, or a power for evil or extreme ruthlessness: “’I will get where I want. What’s mine is mine and what's yours is also mine’.”
"Putin is not delusional, because the dark triad is allowing him to see himself as the most powerful man in this entire world. He doesn't care how many millions he kills, as long as he has what I would call a self obsession with his identity and power. The admiration for the old Soviet, charismatic, autocratic, authoritarian dictatorship is still very much a major aspect of his identity.
"But he's terrified of death, and other psychologists are warning of a similar thing. So he would be very cautious about using a nuclear attack, because that would mean he's going to die too.
“And he knows that he's going to be beaten by the Ukrainians and their allies, but he doesn't want to say ‘Okay, hands up, we surrender’. That's not going to happen.
He will stop at absolutely nothing, Dr Cassidy says. “If he is aware of media polls pushing against him this is only going to intensify his basic motives. We all know as psychologists working in politics, that when the dark triad drives the personality you have no remorse.”
His style of speeches and government over the past year are evidence that he is doubling down on his aims and beliefs.
"Yes, the rhetoric is from a Russia from 50 years ago. His style of writing and presentation and delivery is not what world leaders are expected to do today."
And he will never voluntarily stand down from office.
"He doesn't believe there is anybody capable of handing power over to. And whilst there are, I think his fear is that their political ideology and motives are not the same as his, so that would undermine his sense of grandiosity. I think that his political career will only end with either a coup or death."