Portadown psychologist and international media commentator Dr Arthur Cassidy has already given commentary on the Russian leader to media outlets in GB, Canada and Dublin.

Dr Cassidy is a Psychological Practitioner who has a background in political psychology and has done extensive work on psychology and political identities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was speaking to the News Letter on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Northern Ireland political psychologist Dr Arthur Cassidy says that after a year at war with Ukraine, it is clear that Putin will never willingly step down from power.

“Political psychologists would all be in agreement that the dark triad is still prevailing in Putin’s motivation,” he told the News Letter. “In other words, this man is emotionally devoid of any form of empathy."

In psychological terms, the dark triad is made up of three factors found in toxic personalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first factor is Machiavellianism, the desire and ability to manipulate and control others, especially those who are weak: "He is always looking for weaknesses in other world leaders such as Zelensky, Biden or Macro to exploit."

The second is dark narcissism: "This is a grandiosity which says 'I am the most powerful guy about. You must admire me and my soviet ideology I will kill you'.”

The third aspect is psychopathy, or a power for evil or extreme ruthlessness: “’I will get where I want. What’s mine is mine and what's yours is also mine’.”

"Putin is not delusional, because the dark triad is allowing him to see himself as the most powerful man in this entire world. He doesn't care how many millions he kills, as long as he has what I would call a self obsession with his identity and power. The admiration for the old Soviet, charismatic, autocratic, authoritarian dictatorship is still very much a major aspect of his identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's terrified of death, and other psychologists are warning of a similar thing. So he would be very cautious about using a nuclear attack, because that would mean he's going to die too.

“And he knows that he's going to be beaten by the Ukrainians and their allies, but he doesn't want to say ‘Okay, hands up, we surrender’. That's not going to happen.

He will stop at absolutely nothing, Dr Cassidy says. “If he is aware of media polls pushing against him this is only going to intensify his basic motives. We all know as psychologists working in politics, that when the dark triad drives the personality you have no remorse.”

His style of speeches and government over the past year are evidence that he is doubling down on his aims and beliefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, the rhetoric is from a Russia from 50 years ago. His style of writing and presentation and delivery is not what world leaders are expected to do today."

And he will never voluntarily stand down from office.