A vote at the Camogie Association's special Congress to give players across Ireland the option to wear shorts or skorts during matches has been welcomed by the SDLP’s Cara Hunter.

​The East Londonderry MLA said she was thrilled the “resounding” vote, after the women’s game was embroiled in controversy in recent weeks due to a rule requiring skorts to be worn.

Skorts are a form of shorts with an overlapping fabric panel on the front which resemble shorts. However camogie’s governing body faced a backlash over the rule, with many players complaining that they didn’t have a choice to wear more comfortable and practical shorts instead.

Ms Hunter had previously supported those protesting against the mandatory skort rule.

Reacting to the vote, she said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the outcome of this vote. For far too long, players have been restricted by outdated rules. Today, camogie players have won the freedom to choose what they wear, empowering them to compete comfortably and confidently in the sport they love. This is a victory that is long overdue.

"We should be removing barriers when it comes to encouraging women to participate in sport. This change creates real equality in Gaelic games, allowing players to decide what suits them best. This is a monumental win for camogie players and a win for every woman in sport.”