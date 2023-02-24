While the survey result reveals a lack of confidence in the prime minister on the issue, the fact that Opposition leader Keir Starmer didn’t fare much better (16%), has been described as reflecting “widespread public disillusionment” with the whole Brexit process.

The ‘People Polling’ poll, which was carried out for GB News, asked whether people trust Mr Sunak or Mr Starmer to manage the ongoing Brexit talks regarding Northern Ireland.

It recorded that 36% of those polled said, “none of them”, while a further 36% said they don't know or preferred not to say.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Politics expert Professor Matthew Goodwin told GB News: “It appears there is widespread public disillusionment and disinterest in the ongoing drama over Brexit. While Keir Starmer has a slight lead over Rishi Sunak, the real story is the sheer number of voters who say ‘none of them’, refusing to back either left or right on this issue.

"It may well be that most voters have simply moved on from the Brexit debates.”

On Thursday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned Downing Street that she will not accept any compromise that “sells out” Northern Ireland.

Ms Braverman said the Prime Minister must not sign any agreement that “allows the EU a foothold in the United Kingdom”.

A deal between the UK and the EU on the protocol was expected earlier this week but did not materialise.