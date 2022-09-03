Voting closes in Tory leadership contest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polling closed at 5pm yesterday, bringing to an end a long, fractious contest that dominated the summer and saw both candidates clash over competing visions for the country.

The Conservative party said that nearly 20,000 members attended the hustings and a total of 2.2 million people viewed a husting online.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss is believed to be on course for victory and in her final message yesterday she paid tribute to the party members she had met in recent months.

She said: “It has been fantastic meeting and speaking to thousands of members across the whole of the UK over the last six weeks.

“Our members make our party great and I would like to thank all the volunteers who have helped along the way.

“I believe in a brighter and better future for Britain. I have a bold plan that will grow our economy and deliver higher wages, more security for families and world-class public services.

“I’ll do this by cutting taxes, pushing through supply-side reform and slashing red tape that is holding businesses back.

“If I am elected prime minister, I will never let anyone talk us down and I will do everything in my power to make sure our great nation succeeds.”

Mr Sunak said he was “humbled” by his engagement with the party faithful.

In a statement, he said: “I have been humbled to meet so many thousands of our brilliant members and activists over the past six weeks.

“This is a critical election for our country and for the future of the Conservative Party, as we eye a historic fifth term in government.

“We face huge challenges ahead, but also huge opportunities. I know what it takes to get through challenging times. I did it as chancellor and I will do it again as prime minister.”

Boris Johnson’s successor will be announced on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.

Conservative Party chairman Andrew Stephenson, marking the closure of voting in the Tory leadership race, paid tribute to the two candidates and party members.

“This hustings programme has shown the strength of our party across the UK, with sold-out events filling Wembley Arena to Perth Concert Hall,” he said.

“I’d like to thank Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss for participating in what, at times, must have been a gruelling schedule in good spirits and giving our members the opportunity to question them up front and personal, answering over six hundred questions and putting themselves under the spotlight.”

Earlier, Lord Hayward, a former MP and current Tory peer, said he is not convinced Ms Truss’s victory will be by such an emphatic margin, but she remains on course to become the next prime minister.