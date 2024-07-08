Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI says that an attack of 14-15 paint bombs on an historic monument in Londonderry was a hate crime.

The paint bombs were thrown at Walker's Plinth, on the City Walls, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The plinth had been the home for a statue of George Walker, the city's governor during the Siege of Derry.

The statue had been there for almost 150 years, until the IRA blew it up in 1973.

However that has not ended strong political feelings about the remaining plinth - from both sides of the community.

A PSNI spokesperson said that they are investigating criminal damage caused to the plinth on the city's Walls after paint was thrown at it.

"The incident was reported to police at around 11.30am this morning, Monday 8th July, and is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime."

Deputy Mayor Darren Guy of the UUP said the attack was “shocking and appalling”.

Mr Guy, who also works at the nearby Siege Museum, said those responsible “would seem to be filled with sectarian hatred”.

“It seems the plinth has been hit by 14 or 15 separate paint bombs,” he told BBC News NI.

“Our tours of the walls end on the plinth. This week alone we are due to have close to 100 young people coming here, young people from both sides of the community, groups from the USA and from Canada and this is what they will see,” he said.

The plinth has been targeted before, he added, but described this as “the worst attack that I have ever seen”.

DUP MLA for Foyle, Gary Middleton, said: “This is the work of mindless, sectarian thugs, who offer nothing to the wider community, only division.

"Significant work goes into education and improved understanding of our history, culture and identity in Londonderry. The Siege Museum welcomes thousands of people each year who want to learn about the Siege, and the role of Rev George Walker in that period of our history.

"Whilst this attack is reflective of the hatred and intolerance of some towards our culture and identity, I know it will not deter the good work of the Siege Museum in promoting better community relations through their outreach programmes.

“We must root out those within the community intent on inflaming tensions. I would ask for anyone with information in relation to this hate crime to bring that information to the PSNI.

"I would also encourage all political representatives to reiterate this call for information, and express condemnation, providing leadership to help rid ourselves of such sectarianism in our society.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said: “People in Derry want to live in peace with one another. This kind of attack is about raising tension in the city in the run up to the twelfth and no one wants it. The people responsible have no support and need to go away."

"I would urge anyone with influence to use it to lower the temperature and make sure that the coming week passes off peacefully. Our city is built on a foundation of mutual respect and accommodation of all traditions. That’s what we have to show again.”

