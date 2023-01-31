Warning to churches over ageing numbers
Northern Ireland churches can expect to follow England and Wales in becoming an aging, shrinking minority - unless they capitalise on the positive news of the Christian message, a Christian leader says.
Peter Lynas, UK director of the Evangelical Alliance, was speaking after the 2021 census figures for England and Wales revealed the average age of people identifying as Christian there is now above 50, while a majority of most young adults say they have no religion.
Christians are now the oldest average age among all main religious groups in England and Wales. Peter Lynas said NI often follows similar trends to England and Wales and the pandemic may accelerate matters.
“While we may see less young people ticking the Christian box, those that do are likely to be more passionate and keen to share their faith with others,” he said. But he added that “in the current chaotic and contested moment, the hope found in Jesus and the community offered by the church, could lead to real growth”.
Commentator Alex Kane, who identifies as an atheist, said NI has been slower to move towards a non-religious outlook. “But that is clearly the direction of travel and in the great scheme of things that is no bad thing,” he added.