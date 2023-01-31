Christians are now the oldest average age among all main religious groups in England and Wales

Peter Lynas, UK director of the Evangelical Alliance, was speaking after the 2021 census figures for England and Wales revealed the average age of people identifying as Christian there is now above 50, while a majority of most young adults say they have no religion.

Christians are now the oldest average age among all main religious groups in England and Wales. Peter Lynas said NI often follows similar trends to England and Wales and the pandemic may accelerate matters.

“While we may see less young people ticking the Christian box, those that do are likely to be more passionate and keen to share their faith with others,” he said. But he added that “in the current chaotic and contested moment, the hope found in Jesus and the community offered by the church, could lead to real growth”.