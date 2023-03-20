Warrington bomb 30th anniversary: Tim Parry says it was 'a cynical, deliberate choice by the IRA to hit a soft target'
A father whose 12-year-old son was killed by an IRA bomb 30 years ago in Warrington says it was "a cynical, deliberate choice by the IRA to hit a soft target" and that the bombers must have known that children would be killed.
The Warrington bombing, on 20 March 1993 instantly killed three-year-old Johnathan Ball and injured 56 others. Tim Parry, 12, died of his injuries five days later.
The IRA gave only a vague warning for the attack - which took place the day before Mother’s Day - as crowds thronged Warrington’s shopping streets.
Remembering his son 30 years on, Colin Parry said: "A town without any military significance shouldn't have been targeted."
"Why Warrington? And why a shopping street? Why the day before Mother's Day? All these strange questions which lead me to the view that it was a cynical, deliberate choice by the IRA to hit a soft target and they must have known that there would be children likely to be injured or possibly killed through those two bombs."
Mr Parry said the IRA turned his “family of five into a family of four” but that “good came from evil”.
He and his wife Wendy established the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation and which has worked for peace in the UK and Republic of Ireland ever since.
Mr Parry told BBC Breakfast his son was "the joker in the pack" who was "different to our other children".
He said: "He was the one that did the things he shouldn't have done and got away with it because he was the middle one.
"He was an entertainer and he wanted to do so many things.
"I often wonder what he would have become. I could have seen him in the Royal Navy, maybe he would even have played for Everton, they need him badly enough."
A commemorative event, with a minute’s silence, was held in Warrington to mark the anniversary. It was attended by former Prime Minister Sir John Major, Irish Minister Heather Humphreys and the Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Fraser.
Mr Major said the attack almost derailed the peace process. “I realised that if we did [give up], there would be even more bombs, more grieving families,” he said.
Sinn Fein was invited to respond to Mr Parry.