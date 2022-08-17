Watch as Conservative leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak give opening statements at Belfast hustings event
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have taken part in a hustings event in Belfast.
By Michael Cousins
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:01 pm
The two Tory party leadership contenders addressed local Conservative Party members who will cast their vote to select the next leader, set to be announced on September 5.
You can watch Ms Truss and Mr Sunak give their opening statements in our video above.