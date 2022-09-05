News you can trust since 1737
Watch as News Letter political editor Henry McDonald reacts to Liz Truss becoming prime minister

News Letter political editor Henry McDonald has said that it is telling that Liz Truss did not mention the word “union” once when giving her speech after being announced as prime minister.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:22 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:30 pm

He said unionist leaders would be cautious about the elevation of Ms Truss given past history going back to Tory leader Margaret Thatcher who signed the Anglo-Irish Agreement.

Liz Truss during a campaign visit to the maritime engineering company in Belfast Harbour. Picture date: Wednesday August 17, 2022.
