The News Letter has obtained a copy of a video of the meeting at the Culloden Hotel in Cultra on Monday evening where the Prime Minister is barracked by a number of Tory activists from the Province.

In the footage one female activist berates Mr Johnson for the local association not getting enough support from Conservative Central Office in London.

When North Down Tory election Matthew Robinson intervenes to defend the party nationally a former chairman of the Conservatives in Northern Ireland calls out from the floor: "I would say that David Cameron was very supportive when I was chairman of the area association trying to push forward the party. But when we got into power everything stopped. No Cabinet minister has spoken on a Conservative Party platform in Northern Ireland publicly in support of the party for the last decade. It's all been behind the scenes."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Prime Minister tries to speak the ex Tory Chairman turns on Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and says: "Leadership is required Brandon. You know this."

Mr Johnson then replies: "What I like about tonight is the strength of your own nation. That's what it's going to take but we will be there."

The video lays bare a local Conservative Party that has been shaken by internal divisions, the resignation of up to 150 activists and a dramatic drop in support with only one Tory candidate standing in the Assembly election, Mr Robinson in North Down.

The event was the last appointment for the Prime Minister during his one day visit to the Province on Monday.