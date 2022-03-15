Watch as Sinn Fein take part in Stormont tree planting ceremony for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Sinn Fein took part in a ceremony at Stormont on Monday to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Speaker of the NI Assembly Alex Maskey was originally due to preside over the tree planting event but, following a positive test for Covid-19, he had to pull out.
Sinn Fein did, however, have MLA John O’Dowd in attendance to take part in the ceremony.
In the speaker’s absence, the DUP’s William Humphrey, chairman of the Assembly’s Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Branch, opened the event and UUP’s Robbie Butler spoke on behalf of the Assembly Commission.
They were joined by members of the CPA Branch Executive Committee and members of the NI Assembly Commission including Alliance MLA John Blair and SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly to plant the Silver Birch tree at the east side of Parliament Buildings.
The Commonwealth Day reception also featured a blend of music and dance performances from Africa and Asia.