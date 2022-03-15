Speaker of the NI Assembly Alex Maskey was originally due to preside over the tree planting event but, following a positive test for Covid-19, he had to pull out.

Sinn Fein did, however, have MLA John O’Dowd in attendance to take part in the ceremony.

In the speaker’s absence, the DUP’s William Humphrey, chairman of the Assembly’s Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Branch, opened the event and UUP’s Robbie Butler spoke on behalf of the Assembly Commission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Humphrey MBE MLA and Robbie Butler MLA at Stormont yesterday. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

They were joined by members of the CPA Branch Executive Committee and members of the NI Assembly Commission including Alliance MLA John Blair and SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly to plant the Silver Birch tree at the east side of Parliament Buildings.