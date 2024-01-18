Watch as striking public sector workers are told Chris Heaton-Harris is 'fast becoming the worst Northern Ireland secretary of state ever'
A mass rally in Belfast City Hall has heard calls for money for striking public sector workers to be released by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands are attending the rally in the centre of Belfast, with public sector workers across Northern Ireland on strike.