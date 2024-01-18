All Sections
Watch as striking public sector workers are told Chris Heaton-Harris is 'fast becoming the worst Northern Ireland secretary of state ever'

A mass rally in Belfast City Hall has heard calls for money for striking public sector workers to be released by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 18th Jan 2024, 13:04 GMT
Thousands are attending the rally in the centre of Belfast, with public sector workers across Northern Ireland on strike.

