WATCH: Jamie Bryson draws applause as he demands unionist workers ‘down tools’ at NI ports

He was addressing a rally at Carlton Street Orange Hall, which was also addressed by unionist politicians – albeit none from the DUP (although Carla Lockhart, the party’s MP for Upper Bann was in the audience and received warm praise from Mr Bryson, who said unionists must “stick together”).

Mr Bryson said that those who “value the Union should refuse to implement the destruction of their own national identity,” Mr Bryson said.

He continued: “The demand is simple: restore Article 6 of the Acts of Union.

Jamie Bryson (centre) takes part in a rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol at Carlton Street Orange Hall, Portadown, in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday February 23, 2022.

“There is no ‘best of both worlds’, there is no one foot in the UK and one foot in the EU. There is only the Union, and we will accept nothing less.”

He also said that there should be no return to government with Sinn Fein unless all ties with the IRA are deemed to have been cut via a process of what he dubbed “decontamination”.

