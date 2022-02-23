WATCH: Jamie Bryson draws applause as he demands unionist workers ‘down tools’ at NI ports
Jamie Bryson has told a meeting of anti-Protocol unionists that likeminded workers involved in implementing border checks should go on strike.
He was addressing a rally at Carlton Street Orange Hall, which was also addressed by unionist politicians – albeit none from the DUP (although Carla Lockhart, the party’s MP for Upper Bann was in the audience and received warm praise from Mr Bryson, who said unionists must “stick together”).
Mr Bryson said that those who “value the Union should refuse to implement the destruction of their own national identity,” Mr Bryson said.
He continued: “The demand is simple: restore Article 6 of the Acts of Union.
“There is no ‘best of both worlds’, there is no one foot in the UK and one foot in the EU. There is only the Union, and we will accept nothing less.”
He also said that there should be no return to government with Sinn Fein unless all ties with the IRA are deemed to have been cut via a process of what he dubbed “decontamination”.
