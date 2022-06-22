WATCH – Donald Trump’s former UN ambassador Nikki Haley suggests American politicians should keep their mouths shut when it comes to the Northern Ireland Protocol

Nikki Haley was speaking at an event hosted by the think-tank Policy Exchange in London today.

In response to a question from the DUP’s Nigel Dodds, the Republican former governor of South Carolina said bluntly: “In terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, I know that some of the politicians in America have decided to weigh in on that.

“It’s none of their business. It is none of their business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nikki Haley at the Policy Exchange conference (with the event's compere)

“This is something that you have to decide. This is something that has to be in the best interests of your people.

“You’ve got to decide what’s going to make you strong in the end.

“We should support whatever it is you end up doing.

“I just don’t think it’s our place to be weighing in on this at all.”

On May 19, leading Democrat Nancy Pelosi declared: “It is deeply concerning that the UK is now seeking to unilaterally discard the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Negotiated agreements like the Protocol preserve the important progress and stability forged by the Good Friday Accords.”

On May 24 fellow top Democrat Richard Neal declared that “the protocol dispute seems to me to be a manufactured issue” (a remark Diane Dodds called “outrageous”).

And just today, The Guardian quoted “a senior official” in the Joe Biden White House criticising the Tory government’s Protocol bill, which is aimed at essentially nullifying parts of the Protocol.

“It’s fair to say that the administration has concerns about the legislation,” they were quoted as saying.