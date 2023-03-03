News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch for yourself: The moment Boris Johnson admits 'it is all my fault' when it comes to the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Irish Sea border

This is the moment that Boris Johnson admits that, when it comes to the emergence of the Irish Sea border, “it’s all my fault”.

By Adam Kula
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The former Prime Minister was speaking at a financial conference in London on Wednesday, February 2, 2023, where his remarks ranged over everything from free speech to world affairs.

The News Letter has isolated arguably the most important and newsworthy section of his speech when it comes to Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can view the clip it for yourself in the video player above.

Most Popular

For more coverage of the latest Protocol developments, click here for a welter of articles.

Boris Johnson speaking at financial summit (The Global Soft Power Summit), March 2, 2023
Boris Johnson speaking at financial summit (The Global Soft Power Summit), March 2, 2023
Boris Johnson speaking at financial summit (The Global Soft Power Summit), March 2, 2023
Prime MinisterBoris JohnsonIrish SeaNorthern Ireland ProtocolProtocolLondonNorthern Ireland