Watch for yourself: The moment Boris Johnson admits 'it is all my fault' when it comes to the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Irish Sea border
This is the moment that Boris Johnson admits that, when it comes to the emergence of the Irish Sea border, “it’s all my fault”.
The former Prime Minister was speaking at a financial conference in London on Wednesday, February 2, 2023, where his remarks ranged over everything from free speech to world affairs.
The News Letter has isolated arguably the most important and newsworthy section of his speech when it comes to Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
You can view the clip it for yourself in the video player above.
For more coverage of the latest Protocol developments, click here for a welter of articles.