Sharing his grief for the loss of his mother last week, they were also keen to give him a warm welcome and pass on their warm wishes for his reign.

Eleanor Flynn travelled from just outside Hillsborough with her Corgi, Connie, who caught the eye of the new King - a poignant reminder of his mother’s favourite breed of dog.

“She did indeed [catch his eye], she got a stroke on the head and a shake of the paw, so a royal seal of approval,” Eleanor told the News Letter proudly.

King Charles told her: “‘We have a lot of those at home’ so he definitely recognised her as a Corgi and I am sure he has seen plenty in his lifetime with the Queen having so many.”

It is now a very special memory for Eleanor.

“It really is. It was really nice to meet him and he was such a lovely guy. It was really nice for him to take the time to meet people... and take time to have a little conversation with them.”

She affirmed that Connie got a lot of wider attention on account of being the Queen’s favourite breed.

Susan McCague from Hillsborough

“She has indeed and she has been absolutely loving it...she has brought a smile across a lot of people’s faces.”

Susan McCague from Hillsborough was pleased just to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

“I was absolutely delighted,” she said. “I got quite an up close, so it was just an incredible experience and a lovely atmosphere here this morning.

“I have actually never seen any of the Royal family up close before so that is a first, even though I live just outside Hillsborough,” she confessed.

Like so many, the passing of the Queen had a profound impact on her.

“I think I was taken aback, like many people, that it really did affect me. Yes we heard that she was ill and that we weren’t expecting good news but when it actually came I was incredibly sad and very emotional, because it is the end of an era.

“The queen is a similar generation to my own parents who sadly have left us as well, so I was just overwhelmed, really, with my feelings. I was quite surprised by it.

“It was the end of one era and the start of another... it is a bittersweet day today really, the sadness with the Queen’s passing, but - long live the King!”

Sebastian Ferson from Meadowbridge PS in Hillsborough

Anna Robinson from Carryduff noted how the excitement had been building for some time waiting for the King.

“But it was all worth it,” she said. “It is definitely a big day to go down in history.”

She agreed the royal couple got a warm welcome.

“Oh, 100%, yes,” she said, noting the massive crowds on the main street and the huge volume of flowers at the castle gates.

“The people of Hillsborough and wider [afield] were very welcoming of the king and very happy with his arrival.”

She got good video footage when they arrived, but was staying sharp for the couple’s departure in the hope of adding a handshake to her experience of the day.

Jacqueline Boyd from Hillsborough

Like so many, the loss of the Queen is still very real to her.

“It was a devastating day, definitely a big loss. She reigned for quite a while as we all know - seventy years - and she achieved so much in that time. She was a very great Queen.”

She added: “It is the start of a new era and we have a new king and we know he will do just as good a job as the Queen.”

Seb Ferson from Meadowbridge PS in Hillsborough was one of the fortunate few to shake hands with both the King and the Queen consort.

“He said to me, ‘Had I got a day off school?’” Seb told the News Letter.

Happily, as he was shaking hands with the new King, he was able to confirm that he had.

Moments later he was also greeted by the Queen consort, who also shook his hand as she greeted him. Not surprisingly, Seb concluded that he felt “really good” from the whole experience.

His mum Natasha was further back and was not privileged with the same close contact.

“I think it is something he will always remember and it is a bit of history that he has been able to witness today,” she said. “We are just so privileged to be asked to come here today.”

Jacqueline Boyd from Hillsborough was particularly moved to meet the new King after a very moving encounter with the Queen in 2005, when the monarch opened the new Hillsborough Village Centre and Primary School

“It was a wonderful experience,” said Jacqueline, who was a director of the center. The Queen made sure to speak personally to everyone present - over 70 people, she said.

“That’s right, everybody.”

She affirmed that the late monarch’s reputation for putting people at their ease and making them feel special was well deserved.

“Absolutely, [she has] no hesitation in talking to anybody.”

The Queen was very interested in the art wall in the centre, which featured many paintings from local people.

She looked at every painting, Jaqueline said, especially those which featured horses.

As a result Jacqueline was especially pleased to see the warm welcome in Hillsborough for the King and Queen consort.

It was “a lovely welcome for them to come up and see local people from the villages” she added.

She noted that the royal couple were given several rounds of applause by the crowd at the castle gates. “And the children thoroughly enjoyed it too,” she said of the various school groups present.

History conscious Alan Tyndall from Hillsborough drank in everything about the visit. Only a few years ago he created a video on the history of the village.

“And of course this is a really historic day in the village, so it would be criminal not to be here,” he said.

Sadly the closest he got to royalty this time was to just about see the top of the King’s head, he said.

Nonetheless he said it was “a lovely atmosphere” and that the royal couple were certainly given a warm welcome, he added.