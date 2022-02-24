WATCH: Jim Allister tells loyalist gathering ‘we must not be the generation that breaks up the Union’
TUV leader Jim Allister has hailed the collapse of Stormont, and stressed that he wants “no return to the process that leads us into an all-Ireland”.
Mr Allister was one of the speakers at a gathering in Portadown on Wednesday night, at which he shared a platform with loyalist activists Jamie Bryson (who decried what he called the “piece by piece process” and Moore Holmes.
The DUP did not have a speaker, although MP Carla Lockhart was in the audience.
Mr Allister’s pre-prepared speech said: “I welcome the recent collapse of the Stormont Executive.
“In January last year our party recognised that Boris must be made to choose between Stormont and the Protocol. I am glad others have caught up.
“But we must be clear tonight. This cannot be just a pre-election campaign move.
“There must be no return concessions to Sinn Fein. No return to Protocol implementing. No return to the process that leads us into an all Ireland.
“We will not be the generation to fail Ulster.”
