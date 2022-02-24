WATCH: Jim Allister tells loyalist gathering ‘we must not be the generation that breaks up the Union’

Mr Allister was one of the speakers at a gathering in Portadown on Wednesday night, at which he shared a platform with loyalist activists Jamie Bryson (who decried what he called the “piece by piece process” and Moore Holmes.

The DUP did not have a speaker, although MP Carla Lockhart was in the audience.

Mr Allister’s pre-prepared speech said: “I welcome the recent collapse of the Stormont Executive.

TUV leader Jim Allister (left) takes part in a rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol at Carlton Street Orange Hall, Portadown, in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday February 23, 2022.

“In January last year our party recognised that Boris must be made to choose between Stormont and the Protocol. I am glad others have caught up.

“But we must be clear tonight. This cannot be just a pre-election campaign move.

“There must be no return concessions to Sinn Fein. No return to Protocol implementing. No return to the process that leads us into an all Ireland.

“We will not be the generation to fail Ulster.”

