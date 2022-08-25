WATCH: Loyalist activist Moore Holmes uses new video to warn Protocol Bill will change nothing – instead it depends on Tories’ will to act

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titled “Four things you need to know about the Protocol Bill”, his video stresses that even if the bill is passed, it merely enables ministers to halt bits of the Protocol, rather than halting them itself.

The bill was first put before the Commons on June 13.

As of July 21, the day Parliament broke for its summer break, it moved to the Lords (which has the power to debate and delay the bill, but not kill it off entirely).

17th September 2021: Protocol protest, Newtownards Road, east Belfast, Northern Ireland ( Moore Holmes speaking)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parliament is now in recess until September 5, and there is no date fixed for its next reading.

Mr Holmes, who has been one of the organisers of anti-Protocol rallies in recent years, and who runs comment-and-discussion webpages under the brand ‘Let’s Talk Loyalism’, said: “I think it is really important we raise public awareness of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“It is a hugely significant piece of legislation. Unionism successfully drove the narrative on the Protocol and effectively articulated its problems. Something similar is required for the Protocol Bill.

“Our video is just one of a number of informative videos that will be published on Let’s Talk Loyalism to help achieve that.

“I believe It is imperative that Unionists are not lured into a false sense of security over what the British Government will deliver through this Bill.

“As a community we must maintain unwavering and uncompromising opposition to the Protocol until its most offensive components are satisfactorily remedied.

“The Protocol Bill, if used in the right way, has the potential to substantially cripple many of the Protocol’s chief offences.

“Precisely how the British Government intend to use it however remains to be seen.

“Until that becomes clear, Unionism must be attentive to the Bill’s political progression through Parliament, cautious of what to expect from the British Government, and prepared to convincingly demonstrate our objections if the Government fall short of properly resolving the Protocol’s problems.”