Watch: Palestine protestors broadcast message on to Ireland's Cliffs of Moher calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Activists on both sides of the Irish border have been extremely vocal and persistent when it comes to protesting Israel’s bombardment / blockade of the territory.

Just last week demonstrators blocked Belfast port, preventing freight moving in and out.

A projector beaming the words 'cease fire' onto the Cliffs of Moher (George Karbus) in relation to Gaza

A press release was issued by a member of Herstory, a feminist activist group active in both Northern Ireland and the Republic.

It said a “collective of artists” were behind the projection, saying: “Our action tonight is particularly addressed to, and in solidarity with, children in Gaza.

"A child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza, over 14,000 children have been killed and counting,

"Children continue to be killed with their families in Gaza, each day, with thousands of those who survive relentless aerial bombardment then living with amputations.