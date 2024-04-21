Watch: Palestine protestors broadcast message on to Ireland's Cliffs of Moher calling for ceasefire in Gaza
and live on Freeview channel 276
Activists on both sides of the Irish border have been extremely vocal and persistent when it comes to protesting Israel’s bombardment / blockade of the territory.
Just last week demonstrators blocked Belfast port, preventing freight moving in and out.
More on that here:
A press release was issued by a member of Herstory, a feminist activist group active in both Northern Ireland and the Republic.
It said a “collective of artists” were behind the projection, saying: “Our action tonight is particularly addressed to, and in solidarity with, children in Gaza.
"A child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza, over 14,000 children have been killed and counting,
"Children continue to be killed with their families in Gaza, each day, with thousands of those who survive relentless aerial bombardment then living with amputations.
“Countless others are severely malnourished and profoundly traumatised. There needs to be political action now to bring about a permanent ceasefire."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.