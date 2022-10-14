WATCH: Truss endures bruising press conference as reporters pepper her with questions about her fitness to lead
It has been a bad day at work for Liz Truss.
By Adam Kula
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 6:41pm
Unlike most people’s bad days, hers ended with a gruelling public post-mortem conducted by the nation’s news networks.
The main question – asked a number of times, with different wording – was why she believes she is still fit to lead the Conservatives and the country, whilst Robert Peston (or Pestle, as the Prime Minister referred to him) asked if she would apologise for the turmoil at the top of the government.
Watch for yourself.
