'We do not support the death of any group of people' says band after chanting 'death to the Israeli Defence Forces'

​Punk rap duo Bob Vylan have said they are being "targeted for speaking up" after police began an investigation into comments made during their set at the Glastonbury Festival.

They were criticised after leading chants of "Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)" during a livestreamed performance at the Somerset music festival on Saturday afternoon.

The BBC apologised after the set at the West Holts Stage was livestreamed, saying on Monday describing the chants were "antisemitic sentiments" that were "unacceptable".

Bobby Vylan, one half of the British duo, also led his audience in chants that included "Free, free Palestine".

Posting a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, captioned "Silence is not an option", the group said: "Today, a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace.

"Last week it was a Palestine pressure group. The week before that it was another band.

"We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people.

"We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use "unnecessary lethal force" against innocent civilians waiting for aid.

"A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza ."

The statement added: "We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story.

"We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction.

"The Government doesn't want us to ask why they remain silent in the face of this atrocity? To ask why they aren't doing more to stop the killing? To feed the starving?

"The more time they talk about Bob Vylan the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction.

"We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first, we will not be the last, and if you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up too."

Bobby Vylan is the stage name of Pascal Robinson-Foster , 34, according to reports, while his bandmate drummer uses the alias Bobbie Vylan.

The group was formed in Ipswich in 2017, and are known for addressing political issues in their albums including racism, masculinity and class.

On Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said it had launched a probe into the performance after reviewing video footage and audio recordings, with a senior detective appointed to lead the investigation.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis berated the BBC for what he called “the airing of vile Jew-hatred” and the broadcaster’s “belated and mishandled response”.

The corporation has faced strong criticism for continuing to livestream the performance on iPlayer with on-screen warnings about discriminatory language.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom saying it was “very concerned” by the decision and the Culture Secretary claimed the issue should have been foreseeable and constituted “a problem of leadership” for the BBC.

In a post on X, Sir Ephraim wrote: “This is a time of national shame.

“The airing of vile Jew-hatred at Glastonbury and the BBC’s belated and mishandled response, brings confidence in our national broadcaster’s ability to treat antisemitism seriously to a new low.

“It should trouble all decent people that now, one need only couch their outright incitement to violence and hatred as edgy political commentary, for ordinary people to not only fail to see it for what it is, but also to cheer it, chant it and celebrate it.