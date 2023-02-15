We haven't seen the details of any EU/UK deal but the DUP will be the final arbiters of its merit: Sammy Wilson

Mr Wilson, the MP for East Antrim, was commenting in response to a report in the Times newspaper that suggested a compromise deal, said to address the ‘seven tests’ set by the DUP, had been struck and was now sitting on the desk of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for signing.

Brussels sources told the Times that the “ball is in Sunak’s court”.

“Things are much further than is publicly acknowledged and we are told that the best is to say the least about it,” a senior diplomatic source is reported to have said.

Port of Larne

However, Downing Street has insisted that no deal has been agreed, saying that both sides are still engaged in “intensive scoping”.

Mr Wilson said: "There is much speculation about the deal which the PM is concluding with the EU, with the accompanying spin that it meets the DUPs seven tests.

“The DUP have not seen any details regarding the deal but the DUP will be the final arbiters as to whether or not it meets our seven tests. Of course, it must also meet the government’s own tests and promises made in the NI Protocol Bill.”