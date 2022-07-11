In a tweet on Monday morning, the UK’s Attorney General said the Protocol “isn’t working and the legislation designed to tackle it needs to be improved”.

She added: “We must restore UK sovereignty and safeguard the Belfast Agreement. That means dealing with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“As Prime Minister, the EU would have no more say over taxes in Northern Ireland, and I would stop the direct flow of dynamic EU law into the province.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suella Braverman said that if she were Prime Minister 'the EU would have no more say over taxes in Northern Ireland'

Her remarks follow the line taken by former Remainer and rival Tory candidate Jeremy Hunt who yesterday also said the Protocol needed to be replaced.

Ms Braverman, as the UK’s chief law officer, has previously said that scrapping the Protocol would be legal because the EU’s implementation of the post-Brexit agreement had been “disproportionate and unreasonable”.