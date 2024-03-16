Wealthy pro-Brexit businessman Ben Habib pulls DUP funding - and will only donate to TUV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reform UK’s deputy leader Ben Habib has told the News Letter that he has previously financially supported both the DUP and TUV equally – but he will not continue to fund the DUP unless they change their stance on the Irish Sea border.

The former Brexit Party MEP – who was described at the conference as an “honorary Ulsterman” – said: "The Tories have sold the nation… down the drain for the last 14 years. The DUP’s turning is recent. They need to save themselves, but what they’ve done cannot be excused. And unless they save themselves and save Northern Ireland I’m afraid my backing is reserved entirely for the TUV”.

He also rejected the claim of vote-splitting, saying the Conservative Party isn’t conservative. “If you want ‘small c’ conservatism and you want the United Kingdom to be put first and foremost in all policy making – there is only one party to vote for. That’s Reform UK.

"And I say exactly the same now in Northern Ireland. If you want to vote for a unionist party – you cannot be voting for a party that turns a blind eye, literally, to the Irish Sea border and implements it.

“That is not unionism. Breaking the union cannot be regarded in any shape or form as being unionist. There is therefore at the moment only one unionist party in Northern Ireland – and that’s the Traditional Unionist Voice.

“So we’re not splitting the unionist vote. If you want to vote unionist, you’ve now really got to vote TUV – or Reform UK”.

Reform UK’s position on Net Zero commitments and gender ideology went down a storm with the TUV faithful in Kells.

Speaking to the News Letter, party leader Richard Tice said discussions still need to take place about who stands in which seats and whether there are joint candidates.

“All of that needs to be discussed. Politics isn’t cheap. We’re a small party but Ben [Habib] is committed to helping look at fundraising”.

Mr Tice said: “We’ve got to save the United Kingdom. Because the truth is the Union is under threat, our economy is under threat, our culture is under threat. Everything is under threat. Literally the Tories have broken Britain. Starmergeddon’s Labour will bankrupt the United Kingdom and together we’ve got to help literally save the United Kingdom”.

Asked what precisely he would do on Net Zero and gender ideology, the Reform leader said: “On Net Zero it’s simple. You scrap the whole of the Climate Change Act.

“On gender ideology you’ve got to basically write to the headteacher of every single primary and secondary school. You’ve got to say all of this stuff stops this weekend. And anybody that continues to permeate this gender questioning, this social transitioning, this ridiculous pronoun swapping – if you do that – you’re fired. End of.