"Weather events and other emergencies recognise no borders": Joint meeting to discuss more cooperation between Northern Ireland and Republic
The 30th plenary meeting of the North South Ministerial Council, a body set up after the Good Friday Agreement, will take place at Farmleigh House.
It brings together ministers from the government of Ireland and the Northern Ireland Executive twice a year.
The Northern Ireland Executive delegation will be led by First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.
The Dublin delegation will be led by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who said it was an opportunity to discuss areas of “shared focus and ambition”.
Ministers also attended a shared dinner on Thursday evening.
Mr Martin said the plenary session will be the first opportunity for a collective cross-government and cross-border discussion on emergency planning and preparedness.
He said: “Weather events and other emergencies recognise no borders and further co-operation in this area will be important going forward.
“The meeting is also an opportunity to return to discussions from previous plenaries that remain pertinent, including promoting joint opportunities for business and trade on this island and much further afield, and tackling gender-based violence together.
“Finally, I look forward to being updated by all ministers on North South co-operation under their portfolios, ranging from day-to-day cross-border engagement to major infrastructure projects – all of which contribute to realising the full potential of our shared island.”
Tanaiste and foreign affairs minister Simon Harris said the meeting would allow politicians from the south to get to know their Northern Irish counterparts, allowing more understanding of each other’s perspectives.