West Tyrone MP Orflaith Begley makes A5 pledge after election victory
To date, there have been more than 50 deaths on the stretch of road since 2006.
A scheme to turn the road into a dual carriageway was first approved by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2007 but it has been held up by legal challenges and uncertainty over funding.
Orflaith Begley was returned as MP for West Tyrone with 22,711 votes in what was another thumping victory for Sinn Fein announced at the Meadowbank Arena in Magherafelt.
Ms Begley told buoyant supporters: “I will continue to champion the A5, this is without a doubt one of the most dangerous roads on this island and unfortunately too many lives have been lost and communities left utterly devastated.
“One life lost is one far too many and I am committed to ensuring the A5 is built under Sinn Fein’s watch.”
Ms Begley’s majority increased on her 2019 victory by 6,167 votes despite a lower turnout of 59.2% – down from 63.2% in 2019.
In her victory speech, she paid tribute to her husband Conor and her six-month-old daughter.
In addition, she called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and said: “I will use my role as MP to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people.”
Ms Begley vowed: “I am determined to work for every single person right across West Tyrone to make positive change for everyone who calls West Tyrone home, to stand up for our towns, villages and our rural way of life.”
The Democratic Unionist Party’s Thomas Buchannan polled 6,794, down over 2,000 votes from his 2019 toll of 9,066.
The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan secured 5,821 votes, seeing a fall in his vote from his 2019 total of 7,330.
Matthew Bell, of the Ulster Unionist Party, took home 2,683 votes, Steven Patterson, of the Traditional Unionist Voice, polled 2,530, Stephen Donnelly, of the Alliance Party, got 2,287, Leza Houston, of Aontu, secured 778 and Stephen Gerard Lynch, of Northern Ireland Conservatives, got 91 votes.
