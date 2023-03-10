Westminster committee to investigate funding of Northern Ireland public services

Simon Hoare chairs Westminster's Northern Ireland Affairs Committee

The cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee said it would review existing and potential revenue streams for the province.

Delivering a budget for Stormont departments last year, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris warned that the province had a “black hole” of £660 million in public finances.

The Commons committee will explore the impact of the lack of a functioning executive and assembly on the management of public finances in Northern Ireland.

This will include the effectiveness of the Barnett Formula that determines the amount of cash that is transferred to Northern Ireland's departments following budgets to spend on services such as healthcare, policing and education.

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chairman Simon Hoare said: “With the Northern Ireland Assembly not sitting and the executive absent, decisions on funding and spending will in effect be made in Westminster and by civil servants in Northern Ireland.

“This is less than ideal given the specific challenges faced by Northern Ireland.

“When the executive is restored, is business as normal going to cut it to address challenges in education, policing and health in Northern Ireland?

“The public funding situation is extremely concerning.