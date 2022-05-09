‘We’ve got a real chance to push our economy forward’ says CBI NI

CBI Northern Ireland director Angela McGowan

A leading business organisation has said ‘policymakers must urgently progress the policies that matter for the short and long-term success of the NI economy’.

The announcement comes after the weekend’s Assembly election results.

CBI Northern Ireland director Angela McGowan, said: “The people of Northern Ireland have spoken. Businesses now hope that a functioning Executive follows quickly for the sake of the economy, international competitiveness and the prosperity of all communities.

“Because households and businesses alike are facing into strong economic headwinds and struggling to manage the cost-of-living and rising cost of doing business.

“Policymakers must urgently progress the policies that matter for the short and long-term success of the NI economy – from deploying the £330m the Executive has available to support the cost-of-living crisis, delivering an ambitious Programme for Government and the Skills 10x Strategy, to achieving net zero by 2050. Only once these plans are in motion can business confidence be revived.

“Taking steps now to safeguard the economy can deliver pro-growth policies to secure our long-term prospects. We’ve got a real chance to push our economy forward if a newly formed Executive works together with business in a spirit of collaboration. What’s clear is that we cannot wait until later this year to deploy growth boosting measures.”