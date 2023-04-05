In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said: “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

“President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland, from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14.

US President Joe Biden will visit Northern Ireland and the Republic from April 11 to 14

“He will discuss our close co-operation on the full range of shared global challenges.

“He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland’

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said he was “delighted” about the upcoming official visit of US President Joe Biden to Ireland.

The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

“It will be a privilege and a special moment to welcome him back as President of the United States,” Mr Varadkar said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

“He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards.

“We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries.”

Mr Varadkar said it will be a privilege and an honour to welcome US President Joe Biden to Ireland.

He said: “The involvement of the United States and of President Biden personally has been essential to the peace process in Ireland.

“From its earliest uncertain beginnings to the making of the Good Friday Agreement, in good days and bad, the US has always been at our side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it’s fitting that President Biden will be here to mark this significant milestone with us.

“His visit is also a statement about the strength, warmth and depth of the wider relationship between Ireland and the United States.

“We are true partners. We see it in our common approach to the war in Ukraine and also climate change.

“And we see it in the remarkable two-way trade and investment relationship between our two countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see it in our own families and personal connections that so many of us have across all 50 states.

“And we see it most clearly in the President’s own special affinity with Ireland in his family ties and County Mayo and County Louth.

“As Taoiseach, it’s going to be a very special moment to welcome a great Irish-American President Joe Biden home to Ireland.

“As I said to the President on St Patrick’s Day, you will be received with open arms and the warmest of hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad