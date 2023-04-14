​In what has been viewed by many as a lack of respect for Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom, an Irish tricolour was attached to the front wing of the heavily armoured vehicle, nicknamed The Beast, once the president was on board in the Republic for the second leg of this trip.

Former NI First Minister and DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster, told the GB News TV channel: “I hope it’s not the case that he does not recognise Northern Ireland’s case within the United Kingdom which is of course is part of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I think his administration should be asked. It would be very interesting to hear what the administration has to say.”

The motorcade of US President Joe Biden, led by The Beast, is driven away from Ulster University in Belfast

On Thursday, GB News said it had contacted the White House but was still waiting for a response.

The News Letter also asked the US administration to clarify reports – which suggested that the flag of another nation only attached to Cadillac One during official US State visits to the host country.

Unlike Mr Biden’s three-day trip to the Republic, his single engagement at Ulster University in Belfast was not part of a UK State visit.

However, the White House not yet responded to a request for clarity.

In a letter published in the News Letter on Thursday, one reader stated: “The short stay of President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland of less than a day, most of the time spent sleeping was bad enough, but he also insulted the people of Northern Ireland by failing to display the Union flag on the limousine along with the usual American flag as normal respect to the country he is visiting.”

Earlier this week, the president’s special assistant at the White House, Amanda Sloat, said: “I think the track record of the president shows that he is not anti-British.”

