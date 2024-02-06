All Sections
Sinn Fein take the top job in scrutinising the Windsor Framework’s impact on democracy in Northern Ireland – as DUP take on Justice and Economy.
By David Thompson
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:14 GMT
Parties have picked the chairs and vice chairs of scrutiny committees as they seek to keep tabs on how Executive rivals are performing.
Parties have picked the chairs and vice chairs of scrutiny committees as they seek to keep tabs on how Executive rivals are performing.

Statutory committee posts:

Health Committee Chair: Liz Kimmins, Sinn Fein

Justice Committee Chair: Joanne Bunting, DUP

Education Committee Chair: Nick Mathison, Alliance

Communities Committee Chair: Colm Gildernew, Sinn Fein

Economy Committee Chair: Philip Brett, DUP

DAERA Committee Chair: Tom Elliott, UUP

Education Committee Vice Chair: Pat Sheehan, Sinn Fein

Executive Office Committee Chair: Paula Bradshaw, Alliance

Infrastructure Committee Cahir: Deborah Erskine, DUP

Finance Committee Chair: Matthew O’Toole, SDLP

Vice Chair DAERA Committee: Declan McAleer, Sinn Fein

Vice Chair Finance Committee: Diane Forsythe – DUP

Vice Chair Health: Nuala McAllister, Alliance

Vice Chair Justice: Deirdre Hargey, Sinn Fein

Vice Chair Economy: Gary Middleton, DUP

Vice Chair Infrastructure: John Stewart, UUP

Vice Chair Communities: Ciara Ferguson, Sinn Fein

Vice Chair Executive Office: Connie Egan, Alliance

Standing committee appointments:

Chair Assembly and Executive Review Committee: Chair: Jonathan Buckley – DUP, Deputy Chair: Padraig Delargy – Sinn Fein

Committee for Procedures Chair: Kelly Armstrong, Alliance - Deputy Chair: Sinead Ennis, Sinn Fein

Standards and Privileges Committee Chair: Philip McGuigan, Sinn Fein – Deputy Chair: Danny Donnelly

Audit Committee Chair: Alan Chambers – UUP, Deputy Chair: Keith Buchanan

Public Accounts Committee – Chair: Daniel McCrossan SDLP, Deputy Chair: Cheryl Brownlee DUP

Windsor Framework democratic scrutiny committee:

Chair: Declan Kearney, Sinn Fein

Deputy Chair: David Brooks, DUP

