Who has taken the key scrutiny jobs at Stormont as SF take Windsor Framework committee job
Statutory committee posts:
Health Committee Chair: Liz Kimmins, Sinn Fein
Justice Committee Chair: Joanne Bunting, DUP
Education Committee Chair: Nick Mathison, Alliance
Communities Committee Chair: Colm Gildernew, Sinn Fein
Economy Committee Chair: Philip Brett, DUP
DAERA Committee Chair: Tom Elliott, UUP
Education Committee Vice Chair: Pat Sheehan, Sinn Fein
Executive Office Committee Chair: Paula Bradshaw, Alliance
Infrastructure Committee Cahir: Deborah Erskine, DUP
Finance Committee Chair: Matthew O’Toole, SDLP
Vice Chair DAERA Committee: Declan McAleer, Sinn Fein
Vice Chair Finance Committee: Diane Forsythe – DUP
Vice Chair Health: Nuala McAllister, Alliance
Vice Chair Justice: Deirdre Hargey, Sinn Fein
Vice Chair Economy: Gary Middleton, DUP
Vice Chair Infrastructure: John Stewart, UUP
Vice Chair Communities: Ciara Ferguson, Sinn Fein
Vice Chair Executive Office: Connie Egan, Alliance
Standing committee appointments:
Chair Assembly and Executive Review Committee: Chair: Jonathan Buckley – DUP, Deputy Chair: Padraig Delargy – Sinn Fein
Committee for Procedures Chair: Kelly Armstrong, Alliance - Deputy Chair: Sinead Ennis, Sinn Fein
Standards and Privileges Committee Chair: Philip McGuigan, Sinn Fein – Deputy Chair: Danny Donnelly
Audit Committee Chair: Alan Chambers – UUP, Deputy Chair: Keith Buchanan
Public Accounts Committee – Chair: Daniel McCrossan SDLP, Deputy Chair: Cheryl Brownlee DUP
Windsor Framework democratic scrutiny committee:
Chair: Declan Kearney, Sinn Fein
Deputy Chair: David Brooks, DUP
