Who is on BBC Question Time tonight?

Tonight's panel will include:

Nadhim Zahawi - Conservative MP for Stratford-upon-Avon (2010 - present); Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Industry (2019 - present); Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment (2020 - present) and campaigned for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union back in 2016.

Nick Thomas-Symonds - Labour MP for Nick Thomas-Symonds (2015 - present); Shadow Home Secretary (2020 - present) and a member of the Privy Council of the United Kingdom (2021 - present).

Harriet Green - British businesswoman - Thomas Cook CEO (2012 - 2014) and former Chairman and CEO IBM Asia Pacific.

Professor Devi Sridhar - Public health expert who currently holds the Chair of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh; a member of the Scottish Government's COVID-19 advisory group and Rhodes Scholar (2002).

Richard Walker - Managing Director of Iceland and environmentalist.

BBC Question Time will air on BBC One Northern Ireland at 11:25pm after Northern Ireland politics show The View.

Host of BBC Question Time, Fiona Bruce.

---

Alistair Bushe