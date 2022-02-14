Widespread relief as Robin Swann announces end of Covid restrictions

However, Robin Swann urged the public not to “jump the gun” and warned that the pandemic is not over.

With the legal requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places, and the other anti-virus measures removed, Northern Ireland is the first of the UK regions – and one of the first in Europe – to lift the restrictions.

The move comes following advice from the Chief Medical Officer for NI, Sir Michael McBride.

NI Health Minister Robin Swann speaking during a video call to the NI Assembly during a debate at Stormont. Mr Swann is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. Pacemaker

Earlier, Stormont ministers had given their “unanimous support” to Mr Swann to ease Covid restrictions, according to Sinn Fein’s leader in Stormont Michelle O’Neill.

Mr Swann, who has himself tested positive for Covid, was advised last week on the potential legal complications of him replacing Covid regulations with guidance, without the wider endorsement of an Executive. He wrote to other ministers asking for their input and for them to respond by yesterday.

The present Covid-19 regulations in Northern Ireland were not due to expire until March 24, but were previously reviewed by the Executive every three weeks.

But Northern Ireland has no functioning Executive after the DUP removed Paul Givan as first minister, as part of a protest against the NI Protocol.

Mr Swann, who is continuing to work from home, had been considering whether removing restrictions would cut across the responsibilities of any other ministers.

In a statement on Monday, he said: “Today’s announcement follows consideration of legal advice from the attorney general and consultation with all ministerial colleagues. It moves our response against Covid into a new phase.

“With the reduced threat from the Omicron variant, we can move away from an emergency and legalistic framework to a new approach where making safer choices is embedded in our daily lives.

“That means all of us continuing to do our best to cut down risks of infection and transmission. It means looking after each other by following the public health guidance.

“It must always be remembered that taking unnecessary risks with Covid may affect people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.”

Mr Swann said it was important that people “do not jump the gun” and “start behaving as if the pandemic is over,”

He said: “That is not the case. While Omicron is less severe than previous strains of the virus, community transmission remains very high and hospital pressures significant.

“The most vulnerable as a result of underlying disease remain susceptible to severe illness and it is important that we all do what we can to protect them.”

He added: “The most vulnerable as a result of underlying disease remain susceptible to severe illness and it is important that we all do what we can to protect them.”

The Health Minister said that he would keep the current situation under review.

He said: “Coronavirus is likely to stay with us in some form for some time. We cannot maintain emergency restrictions indefinitely. A large part of what we currently do to protect ourselves is already covered by guidance rather than regulations.

“This includes self-isolating when infected and taking lateral flow tests before meeting up with others. The guidance will continue to emphasise all the steps that we should keep taking to protect each other.

“I will, of course, keep the situation on regulations under ongoing and detailed review. We cannot rule out a new variant emerging down the line with new interventions being required. I very much hope that will not be the case.”

Mr Swann said he had been advised by health officials that the decision to ease restrictions would likely not create a major rise in the number of people in intensive care.

In a letter to Executive ministers yesterday, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Swann warned that he will not be able to re-introduce restrictions unilaterally if the Covid-19 situation worsens.

Fellow politicians welcomed the decision.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Ms O’Neill said: “I am really pleased to say that we are moving into a new phase in this pandemic where we can all look forward to a brighter and a more hopeful future.

“I think we all know that this day has been a long time in coming, so tonight from me can I just say thank you.

“Thank you for the effort and sacrifices that you have made. Thank you for looking after each other because that has shone through the whole way through the pandemic.”

Paying tribute to frontline workers, she said: “We are finally seeing the light at the end of what has been an extremely long tunnel and this is certainly a very good day.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, called it a “major milestone”, adding: “This decision should never have been placed in jeopardy by the DUP which has prioritised political stunts over the needs of the people we all represent.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson welcomed the news, but added: “It’s just a pity it has taken so long for it to happen.

“I don’t mind people making their own choices. My view has always been that there should have been common sense applied to allow people to make common sense decisions.

“If people chose to follow the guidance that’s fine... but equally they shouldn’t expect others who don’t want to follow the guidance to cow tow to the views of people who think the guidance should be followed”

Dr Tom Black, BMA NI Council chair described the easing of restrictions as “a welcome step,” and added: “While we still have a very high level of covid in the community particularly among children, thankfully that is not translating into large numbers of patients needing hospital care or treatment in an ICU.

“It will be no surprise to anyone however that we still urge a cautious approach. We will need to keep monitoring the case numbers and be willing to act if we see case levels and hospitalisations rising.

“There are many clinically extremely vulnerable people who will be worried by today’s announcements and who will be extremely worried about going out and about if there are not precautions in place. So, if you can continue to wear a mask and keep your distance you should do so.

“This is particularly important in healthcare settings where they may be vulnerable patients present. It is also important to note that if you test positive for Covid either via a PCR test or on an LFT that you must still isolate for the required amount of time.”

Also welcoming the move to behalf of the business community, Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts said that it was “fantastic news”.

“We can now reopen our economy and accelerate the recovery of our high streets,” he said.

However, he called on politicians at Stormont to look again at the return of workers to offices and to create a working group on the issue.

“We are disappointed that the statement does not include a clear commitment to return to the workplace.

“Safely reopening offices and workplaces is not only vital to boost footfall for our high streets, but also for our economy and returning our society to normal.

“Northern Ireland needs to catch up with other parts of the UK with its return-to-workplace message,” he said.

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber, said the move was “good news” for Northern Ireland.

Mr Hamilton, a former DUP minister, had in recent days called the failure to lift restrictions a “complete disgrace”.

He tweeted: “Great to see the efforts of so many paying off as we continue on our journey back towards normality.

“Hopefully, we can now look forward to much better days ahead.”

Meanwhile, two more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 2,465 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hours and there were 437 Covid-19 in-patients, with 13 in intensive care.

