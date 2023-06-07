Mr King, who was the town's Mayor in 2006-07 and was a member of the Ulster Unionist Party, passed away yesterday and was widely known in the agricultural, sporting and political circles.

Mr King received a MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List in 2018.

Ulster Unionist Party group leader in the Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Darryl Wilson, said: “My Ulster Unionist colleagues and I were shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of William King.

William King MBE, who has sadly passed away

"William was a well-known and respected public representative for many years, including his time on Coleraine Borough Council where he served for many years representing Bann DEA. This time included a spell as Mayor of Coleraine.

"William was also one of the inaugural councillors on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. William was a hard working man, a great councillor, an even better man for the ploughing but, above all this, a dedicated family man.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Daphne, his daughters, son and all impacted by this sad, sad news.”

TUV Causeway councillor Allister Kyle also paid tribute to Mr King, describing him as 'a perfectionist' during his first speech since being elected.

He said: “I am deeply sorry to learn of the sudden passing of William King.

“I have had dealings with William through my business and discussions with him in his role in the North Derry Farmers Association. He was also a fervent Coleraine FC supporter who I spoke with regularly on match days.

"William was a character who I always found to be straight and honest and one who enjoyed a laugh and a joke.

“The last time I saw William he congratulated me on my election and wished me all the best. It was with great sadness that my first speech within the council chamber was to pay tribute to him on his passing.

"In my tribute I alluded to the fact that William was a perfectionist, whether it was looking for Coleraine FC to be doing that wee bit better, no matter what the score or performance was, or whether it was within the ploughing competition fraternity.

“North Antrim TUV and I pass on our condolences to Mrs King, the entire family circle, his friends and the Ulster Unionist Party.”

A tweet from Coleraine Football Club read: "Coleraine FC is saddened to learn of the passing of supporter and former Mayor, William King.

"William will be fondly remembered for his lifetime of service in a variety of circles.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with William’s immediate family and friends at this sad time.”

Coleraine Harbour Commissioners and staff said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of the passing of their board member Mr King.

Castlerock Bowling Club have also extended their sympathies to Mr King’s family on social media.

