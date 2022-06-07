Will.i.am, wrong.he.was, Ireland.not.UK.in – Black Eyed Peas frontman apologises for telling fans Galway is part of the United Kingdom

The member of the US group the Black Eyed Peas was responding to criticism from fans over remarks he made during the Saturday night concert.

According to reports, he said “Ireland has the prettiest girls in the UK”, drawing boos.

Afterwards he wrote the following on Twitter, sending the same tweet to several people: “I’m so sorry for that mistake…Please forgive my ignorance & accept my apology #LOVE...”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will.i.am (William James Adams Junior)

He then addd: “You’re 1000% correct… It’s not confusion… I spend lots of time in this part of the world to know the difference…todays mess up was honest airhead embarrassing mistake…& I’m sorry… the republic of Ireland fought for their independence… and that’s inspiring… #LOVE.”

Among the online comments was this from “Stevo Timothy, @SirStevoTimothy”: “Out at the Black Eyed Peas gig out in Salthill and @iamwill keeps saying UK and the crowd are booing! But look, it’s an easy mistake for any Canadian.”