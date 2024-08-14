Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent far-right violence has been used by the government to smother legitimate concerns about immigration – but the real political, economic and social issues stemming from it cannot be ignored, according to Sammy Wilson.

The DUP MP also defended the contribution of many migrants – who he said are more loyal to the United Kingdom than many of those rioting in recent weeks.

His comments come in the wake of violence which broke out after false rumours spread online about the murder of three children in Southport at the end of last month. While many peaceful anti-immigration protests took place, a significant number descended into violence, with attacks on police as well as people from ethnic minorities and their businesses.

“The tragedy is that people who engaged in that violence have allowed all of those people who really want to smother the discussion on immigration to be able to take the moral high ground and say ‘this is all about racism and violence’.

Violent scenes - such as those witnessed in Sandy Row and Donegall Road in Belfast - followed anti-immigration protests across the United Kingdom after the killings of three young girls at a dance class in Southport. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“When across the United Kingdom and across Northern Ireland there are millions of people who are concerned about immigration, but don’t support any of the activities that there were against individuals or the police – or wrecking communities.

“You’ll notice what the Labour party is now trying to do – vilify anybody who dares to raise the issue of immigration. Because they’re scared stiff. They’ve no policy on it. They know it’s an issue which is not going to go away and which is going to have huge implications for public policy”.

The East Antrim MP said Labour’s ‘get out of jail free card’ is to say that people who want to talk about immigration are “horrible, violent racists – end of discussion”. He said that other than the personal tragedies for those attacked, the real tragedy is that now there will “not be any sensible discussion about what must be one of the most important national issues.

“I hope that this does not kill the debate. I don’t think that it will because there are still a sufficient number of people who are prepared to stick their heads above the parapet and say ‘look regardless of what happened, that should not be the epitome and the caricature of those who are concerned’”.

He said there are real political, economic and social issues to be dealt with that cannot be ignored – arguing that with the concentration of immigrant populations in certain parts of Belfast “you can see why people do have some concerns about the way their local area has been changed”.

Asked about those whose concern was not immigration, but hatred of foreigners living or owning businesses here full stop, Mr Wilson said: “That bit I can’t understand”.

He asked: “Why would anybody be opposed to someone who comes here, invests their money here, risks their capital, puts effort in, pays their taxes?

“Those are people nobody should have any issue with. They’re not a burden to society, they are actually a benefit to society”.

The DUP MP said the fact that honourable people come here and work hard has been lost in the row over the recent violence. He said many immigrants are more loyal to the United Kingdom than many of those rioting in recent weeks.

Referencing a constituent who moved here from India, Mr Wilson said: “A lot of these people who are caught up in these riots are not as patriotic as this man. This is not some kind of simple picture of right and wrong, good and bad. There are stacks of people who come here and who make contributions – who are proud of the country. Who denigrate the country less than some of these liberals and lefties”.

He pointed to the historic contribution of people from countries such as Poland during the war. “The simplistic picture which is being painted now is just wrong, and you don’t have to dig too far to find that it’s wrong”.

