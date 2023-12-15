Labour had to scrap asylum reforms to stop Northern Irish citizens having to produce passports when entering Great Britain – and the Tories should do the same – according to Sammy Wilson.

Sammy Wilson has says Labour had to scrap immigration plans over their impact on the Common Travel Area - and the Tories should do the same. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The DUP MP has warned that because of the Windsor Framework, the government’s controversial Rwanda Bill will ultimately result in checks on British citizens travelling within the UK.

In 2009 the Labour government was forced to scrap parts of its immigration legislation after concerns it would impede free travel within the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour had proposed changes to how the Common Travel Area (CTA) operated so that it could tighten the UK’s immigration system to reduce asylum claims.

The CTA allows free movement across the British Isles and has operated for decades. The Republic of Ireland does impose ID checks on air routes and on some land and sea crossings. But there are no passport checks within the UK.

Sammy Wilson says the Windsor Framework makes the current situation worse than the one faced by the Labour government in 2009. He said: “If it was identified as a problem in 2009 – it’s more of a problem now. Because the laws which they’re going to pass to try and stop immigrants not being deported in GB cannot apply in Northern Ireland because – under the Belfast Agreement and Windsor Framework, we are subject to the European Court of Human Rights and the European Charter of Fundamental Rights (CHFR). The court has already decided that all of the rights under the CHFR can be used by people who are seeking to overturn any deportation orders.”

"They [the Labour government] dropped it because they did realise it was unworkable – and also the tightening of the laws didn’t go through either”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Antrim MP added: “The problem to be addressed is that Northern Ireland is subject to EU law, not British law”.

He said nobody can predict what other issues might occur in future when there is a clash between EU and British laws in Northern Ireland – and cases will always be decided in a European court, rather than a British one.